New McDonald’s International Menu: Worldwide Favorites Promotion Coming June 5

A new McDonald’s international menu is coming to locations in the U.S. as part of a special promotion.

This McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) promotion starts on June 5 and will be around for a limited time. While the McDonald’s international menu is around customers will be able to try out worldwide favorites not normally available in the U.S.

The following are the special items on the McDonald’s international menu.

Stroopwafel McFlurry — This offering from the Netherlands includes vanilla soft serve, caramel and Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

— This offering from the Netherlands includes vanilla soft serve, caramel and Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger — This one is courtesy of Spain and it is a quarter-pound patty that is topped with bacon, McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions. Holding the sandwich together is a toasted sesame seed bun.

— This one is courtesy of Spain and it is a quarter-pound patty that is topped with bacon, McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions. Holding the sandwich together is a toasted sesame seed bun. Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich — Canada is the home of this menu item that includes grilled or crispy chicken, tomato & herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted artisan roll.

— Canada is the home of this menu item that includes grilled or crispy chicken, tomato & herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted artisan roll. Cheesy Bacon Fries — This one comes from Australia and Americans are already familiar with it. Still, the company is offering them once again after a successful run earlier this year.

There’s also a special promotion to go along with the McDonald’s international menu. This lets customers exchange any amount of foreign currency for one of the new menu items. The promotion is on June 6 and lasts from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the new McDonald’s international menu at this link.

