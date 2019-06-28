Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / New on Netflix in July 2019: 20 New Netflix Movies to Watch This Month

New on Netflix in July 2019: 20 New Netflix Movies to Watch This Month

'Taxi Driver' will be available starting this Monday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 28, 2019, 3:01 pm EDT

What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in July 2019?

New on NetflixThere are plenty of new Netflix movies hitting the popular online streaming site and app this coming month, which is only two and a half days away. Martin Scorsese’s art will be on display throughout the month as several of his movies will be available on the video platform, including Taxi Driver and Mean Streets.

We will also be privy to some great shows making their much-heralded returns to the online streaming site such as Stranger This, which will be debuting its third season after a two-year absence. However, today we’re focusing on the cinematic offerings that Netflix will be sending your way throughout July.

Expect Disney to make its presence known on the site before it rolls out its own streaming platform–Race to Witch Mountain will be made available to users during the month. The Princess and the Frog is another Disney title that you can expect to see on the site next month.

Here are 20 movies that highlight what’s new on Netflix in July:

July 1

July 9

July 16

July 22

NFLX stock is down about 0.8% on Friday.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/new-on-netflix-new-netflix-movies-12/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?