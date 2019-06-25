Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) announced that it has four new drinks on tab for 2019 that it will be adding to its summer menu, which includes a combination of fruit-flavored items, as well as some other goodies.

The Seattle, Wash.-based coffee chain said that the selections includes tea drinks that are all sweetened with liquid cane sugar, while also hand-shaken with ice, as well as mixed with lemonade for a bold, invigorating flavor. One such tea drink is Teavana Peach Green Tea Lemonade, which includes a combination of green tea, a peach-flavored fruit juice blend, as well as lemonade.

Starbucks added that its selection of its four new summer drinks includes a Teavana Guava White Tea Lemonade, which includes a combination of white tea, guava-flavored fruit juice blend, as well as lemonade. This option is sweet and refreshing, designed for the warm weather.

Another option is the Teavana Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade, that includes a fusion of black tea with blueberry-flavored fruit juice, plus some lemonade. Rounding out the list of new Starbucks drinks for the summer is the Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, which includes a combination of espresso, a dash of toffee nut syrup, as well as whipped cloud cold foam–the product is then topped with caramel and mocha drizzle on top, and you can also order it as a hot drink.

All Teavana drinks are entirely customizable, which is a staple of the chain. You can get them without lemonade or eliminate the liquid cane sugar.

