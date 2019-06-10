Project Scarlett: What We Know About Microsoft’s New Xbox Console 2020

Project Scarlett, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) next-generation video game console, is coming next year.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s everything we know about Project Scarlett.

The new details about the console were announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference.

Starting off the details is the company promising it will support 8K video.

Microsoft is also promising that the console will be able to reach 120 frames per second.

The Project Scarlett console will also use an SSD for its storage.

This means that it will be able to offer much faster load times than the Xbox One X.

Another detail about Project Scarlett is that it will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X.

The next-gen console will also be using a processor from AMD (NASDAQ: AMD

(NASDAQ: Fans of physical media also won’t have to worry as Microsoft says Project Scarlett will feature a disk drive.

While the exact release date of Project Scarlett is still unknown, we do have an idea of when it will be coming out.

Microsoft says that the video game console will be coming out in Holiday 2020.

This means gamers won’t be seeing the device launch until later next year.

When the next Xbox does come out, gamers will also already have one launch title they know they can buy.

Microsoft says that it will be launching Halo Infinite alongside its next console.

You can learn more about Project Scarlett by following these links.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.