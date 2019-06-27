Ranch dressing Pop Tarts may not sound like a great idea to you, but there was a rumor going around that the flavor was actually created, leading to a combination of people being grossed out and (possibly) others getting excited about it.

There was a picture of a box of ranch dressing-flavored Pop Tarts that showed up on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, leading to people asking if Kellogg was truly releasing such a product. Thankfully, this isn’t the case as a Kellogg representative confirmed that the business is not producing such a flavor.

These pictures originated from an Instagram account called Pop Tart a Day–the account released edited photos of a number of fictional Pop Tart flavors, which included “denim,” “garbage,” as well as “squid ink.” However, the rumor did not end there as Hidden Valley Ranch’s official Twitter account responded to a tweet from someone, noting that it had seen the picture.

“Hey @PopTartUS – let’s have some fun and give the people what they want,” the Hidden Valley Ranch Twitter account wrote. However, the Pop Tarts official Twitter account was not so fond of the idea, tweeting back “lol no.”

Many Twitter users chimed in on the idea of such a product existing, with one such user summing up the general sentiment of the public with this tweet: “I love ranch, I love pop tarts but that one is a no from me dawg.”