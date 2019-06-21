Reebok Toy Story 4 shoes are now a reality as Disney (NYSE: DIS ) teamed up with the footwear business, as well as BAIT to make the concept a reality.

Source: Reebok

It’s been nearly a quarter of a century since the first Toy Story flick wowed audiences with the animated friendship between Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen). We can now watch the fourth installation of the film series, which was released this week, and it looks like Disney/Pixar are celebrating the film with a new pair of shoes.

Reebok, BAIT and the media giant inked a collaboration to release new sneakers from the shoemaker, which are Reebok’s latest version of the Instapump Fury model, designed in the colors of two aforementioned Toy Story characters, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Each sneaker has mismatching colors for each foot, with the left side designed with the purple and green of Buzz Lightyear, while the right side has the colors of Woody, which includes palettes of yellow, white, blue denim and cowhide. The left sneaker also has a purple inner collar that is set against a green heel pull with the letters “SR” stamped below it.

The top of the shoe has a red Instapump button that is surrounded by black and yellow hazard strips with the word “LIGHTYEAR” printed over the green sidewalls. The right has Sheriff Woody’s colors with a red tongue tab and heel pull, which has mid-western dragonfly motifs.