Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK ) is rolling out a 4-day work week in some of its locations as the company hopes to become a more humanist workplace that caters to the needs of its workers in an industry that often leads to employees being overworked.

The burger joint announced that it has already begun testing the 4-day work week for its restaurant workers in several of its Las Vegas locations, and it has now expanded the move to some of its restaurants on the West Coast, according to a statement from CEO Randy Garutti.

The Shake Shack 4-day work week will not be cheap as it is likely to add a higher cost burden to the company, but Garutti says the move is the right thing to do as restaurant workers with families often sacrifice their time and health to complete their jobs. “I have been working in restaurants since I was 13, the restaurant business is super hard on families as our people work a lot of hours,” the company boss explains.

“Why does it have to be that way is the question we have asked. We don’t know if it will work, it’s something we are testing at our West Coast shacks,” he adds. “We want to see if we can attract, retain and develop more people by changing how we think about how the restaurant business works.”

SHAK stock is down 0.8% today.