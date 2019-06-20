Shopify News: Why SHOP Stock Is Moving

Shopify news from yesterday continues to have SHOP stock moving on Thursday.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) went crazy with new product announcements on Wednesday. It did this through a series of press releases detailing all of its new products. All of this was good news for SHOP stock and saw it increase by 7% yesterday.

Starting off the Shopify news is the reveal of a new fulfillment network. The company is opening several fulfillment centers around the U.S. The goal is to allow businesses to make delivery quick and easy. It is currently holding a beta to test the service out.

Another of the products announcements from Shopify include an upgrade to storefronts. This allows merchants on its platform to create a more custom look for their store. This can help them better stand out in the minds of customers.

The next big Shopify news release has to do with a Plus service. This option is for enterprise business customers. The idea here is that this service will assist merchants with multiple storefronts and brands to better manage and grow their businesses.

Expanding its platform to more countries was another bit of Shopify news from Wednesday. This includes the company adding 11 new languages, as well as allowing multiple types of currencies through Shopify Payments.

Moving on to the next bit of Shopify news includes an update for developers. This has the company focusing more on allowing for quick and easy app creation. This should make it easier for developers to create apps that work well with the platform.

Finally, we have an upgrade to the Shopify POS. This is the newest generation of the company’s point-of-sale software. The company says this is a ” a faster, more intuitive, and more scalable” software for brick-and-mortar businesses.

SHOP stock peaked at a 3% increase Thursday morning, but is now only up slightly just before noon.

