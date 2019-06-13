Target (NYSE: TGT ) announced that the retailer is expanding its same-day delivery service.

Here are 10 things to know about the move:

Target said that most of its shoppers in the U.S. will soon be able to access its same-day delivery option as other major retailers have been offering similar options, including Walmart and Amazon.

The retailer unveiled on Thursday that online shoppers in 47 states can now get items delivered to them on the same day by paying a flat fee of $9.99 per order.

The business is using Shipt, a same-day delivery platform that is membership-based, which Target acquired for $550 million in 2017.

Up until now, shoppers of the retailer have been getting orders delivered on the same day by being a Shipt member, which sets you back $99 per year.

This is an option that anyone can still access, but the retailer said it is making it easier for people to choose same-day delivery on an order-by-order basis as opposed to signing up for an annual membership.

Target’s decision comes at a time when there as been an increase in the amount of interest for internet retailers to get orders ready and delivered to customers as quickly as possible.

The company’s move is allowing customers to have any combination of 65,000 items that it’s offering within an hour, per the brand.

Shoppers can use their Target credit cards to pay, which gives them a 5% discount.

The company also said that the same-day delivery option should be included in the Target mobile app before the holidays as it is currently live on desktop and mobile web browsers.

“With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target,” Dawn Block, senior vice president of Target’s digital operations, said in a blog post.

