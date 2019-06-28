Tesla Model S Fire in Shanghai: 10 Things to Know

The reason behind the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai in April has been revealed.
Here’s what we know about Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) findings concerning the Model S fire.
- Tesla reports that the Model S fire was due to a one battery module in the front of the vehicle catching fire.
- There were no errors or defects in the vehicle that were the cause of the fire.
- That information was gained via a joint investigation between Tesla and experts in the U.S. and China.
- The update from Tesla was posted on its official Weibo social media account today.
- The company doesn’t reveal any further details about what caused the fire.
- However, it does mention that its electric vehicles are 10 times less likely to catch fire than gasoline ones.
- A result of this recent incident is Tesla sending out a software update to its vehicles to try and prevent further issues.
- That update has it changing charging and heat management options for its Model S and Model X electric vehicles.
- The Tesla Model S fire originally took place on April 21.
- The electric car was sitting in a parking garage when the fire broke out.
You can follow these links to learn more about the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai.
TSLA stock was largely unaffected by the news as of Friday morning.
You can check out a video of the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai below.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.