Tesla Model S Fire in Shanghai: 10 Things to Know

The reason behind the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai in April has been revealed.

Here’s what we know about Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) findings concerning the Model S fire.

Tesla reports that the Model S fire was due to a one battery module in the front of the vehicle catching fire.

There were no errors or defects in the vehicle that were the cause of the fire.

That information was gained via a joint investigation between Tesla and experts in the U.S. and China.

The update from Tesla was posted on its official Weibo social media account today.

The company doesn’t reveal any further details about what caused the fire.

However, it does mention that its electric vehicles are 10 times less likely to catch fire than gasoline ones.

A result of this recent incident is Tesla sending out a software update to its vehicles to try and prevent further issues.

That update has it changing charging and heat management options for its Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

The Tesla Model S fire originally took place on April 21.

The electric car was sitting in a parking garage when the fire broke out.

TSLA stock was largely unaffected by the news as of Friday morning.

