Tesla Model S Fire in Shanghai: 10 Things to Know

The cause of the fire is now known

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 28, 2019, 11:06 am EDT

The reason behind the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai in April has been revealed.

Source: Via Flickr

Here’s what we know about Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) findings concerning the Model S fire.

  • Tesla reports that the Model S fire was due to a one battery module in the front of the vehicle catching fire.
  • There were no errors or defects in the vehicle that were the cause of the fire.
  • That information was gained via a joint investigation between Tesla and experts in the U.S. and China.
  • The update from Tesla was posted on its official Weibo social media account today.
  • The company doesn’t reveal any further details about what caused the fire.
  • However, it does mention that its electric vehicles are 10 times less likely to catch fire than gasoline ones.
  • A result of this recent incident is Tesla sending out a software update to its vehicles to try and prevent further issues.
  • That update has it changing charging and heat management options for its Model S and Model X electric vehicles.
  • The Tesla Model S fire originally took place on April 21.
  • The electric car was sitting in a parking garage when the fire broke out.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai.

TSLA stock was largely unaffected by the news as of Friday morning.

You can check out a video of the Tesla Model S fire in Shanghai below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

