The Office is leaving Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) within the next year and a half as the show’s network plans on releasing its own video streaming service.

The shenanigans of Michael Scott, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly will only be available on Netflix through 2020 as NBC is rolling out its own streaming platform, which will offer the series in its entirety. There have been rumors for years that The Office would be leaving Netflix at some point, but we finally have confirmation as the video streaming space continues to become more competitive than ever.

Netflix made the announcement on Tuesday on its official Twitter account, which was followed by NBC confirming that it has locked down “exclusive domestic streaming right” for all nine seasons of the show, per a news release. The Office will be available on the network’s streaming platform for five years.

The Office first debuted on NBC in 2005, and it has been streamed online for about 52 billion minutes in 2018, according to Nielsen data that NBC references in its news release Tuesday. The series was also viewed close to twice as much as the next most-viewed program on streaming on-demand video, per the network.

Over the course of the show’s run, The Office received 42 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, raking in five wins, including ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’ in season two.

NFLX stock is up about 1.2% on Wednesday.