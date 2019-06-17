Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of what the 2020 iPhone may be like. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2020 iPhone: New rumors may reveal what Apple has in mind for the 2020 iPhone line, reports MacRumors. This rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to leaking AAPL’s plans. He claims that the company will release three smartphones next year. According to Kuo, each of these devices will come with an OLED screen. He also says that 5G will be available on the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch versions. Kuo notes that the 6.1-inch model will only offer LTE.

Movie Making: A recent report claims that Apple is planning to release six movies a year, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is planning to release several small budget films each year. It notes that the tech company is looking for each of the movies to have a budget of $30 million. This rumor also says that AAPL is hoping to take home some Oscar nominations and awards for these films.

iOS 13 Beta: A new version of the iOS 13 beta is now available for download, reports BGR. This marks the second release of a beta version of iOS 13. Anyone wanting to take part in the beta can do so, but there are different versions for developers and public testers. The developer version usually comes out first and the public beta follows a couple of days later. While AAPL releases may betas throughout the year, this is a much bigger one. It will include loads of new features for users to take advantage of.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.