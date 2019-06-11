Welcome

Which Kroger Stores Will Carry CBD Products?

The list includes Arizona, Illinois and Tennessee

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Which Kroger (NYSE:KR) stores will carry CBD products?

Which Kroger Stores Will Carry CBD ProductsThe business recently announced that it will begin selling a number of CBD products, which are derived from hemp but contain no THC, meaning that these items won’t give you the psychoactive effect — or “high” — that marijuana would. The items included in these stores will include a variety of topical products such as lotions, balms oils and creams.

Kroger announced that stores in 17 states will include CBD products for sale, including the following:

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • S. Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • W.Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Kroger said that the prices of these items will vary from $3.99 to $59.99, although the brand names behind such items have not been unveiled yet. “Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” Erin Rolfes with Kroger’s Cincinnati division said.

“CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations,” he added. “Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety. ”

While the U.S. Agricultural Department regulates industrial hemp production, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still does not recognize CBD as a “safe” ingredient.

KR stock is surging roughly 0.7% today following the news.
