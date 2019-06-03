Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has unveiled the June selection of Xbox Live free games with Gold, which includes a variety of titles for you to enjoy.

Source: Shutterstock

Gold subscribers will have access to two Xbox One games, as well as two Xbox 360 offerings that are backwards compatible, as is the custom with the tech giant. Here are the four titles you can download this month:

NHL 19 : From June 1st to June 30th, you can play this hockey game that uses the 2018-19 rosters of the professional hockey teams on this side of the world, allowing you to play a campaign on your own or in multiplayer mode if you’d like to test your friends. This is an Xbox One offering.

: From June 1st to June 30th, you can play this hockey game that uses the 2018-19 rosters of the professional hockey teams on this side of the world, allowing you to play a campaign on your own or in multiplayer mode if you’d like to test your friends. This is an Xbox One offering. Rivals of Aether : For all of June, as well as the first 15 days of July, this indie fighting game that follows a war using the elements of Fire, Earth, Air and Water, shall be available. It is a Steam-powered, Xbox One title that has been well-received by critics.

: For all of June, as well as the first 15 days of July, this indie fighting game that follows a war using the elements of Fire, Earth, Air and Water, shall be available. It is a Steam-powered, Xbox One title that has been well-received by critics. Portal : From June 1 through 15, classic puzzle game Portal will be available for Xbox 360 gamers. It has amazing graphics and it has been adored by millions over the years.

: From June 1 through 15, classic puzzle game Portal will be available for Xbox 360 gamers. It has amazing graphics and it has been adored by millions over the years. Earth Defense Force 2017: From June 16th through the 30th, you can play this Xbox 360 game, which has giant alien bugs and much more for you to enjoy.

MSFT stock is down about 2.4% on Monday.