2020 Triumph Rocket III: 11 Things to Know About the All-New Motorcycles

The 2020 Triumph Rocket III lineup is expanding with two new versions of the motorcycle.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming 2020 Triumph Rocket III motorcycles.

There will be two versions of the 2020 Triumph Rocket III.

This includes a Roadster R version and a GT version.

These versions will feature some slight differences from each other.

Among these is different handlebars for the different versions.

It’s also worth noting that both will be packing the world’s largest production motorcycle engine.

The Roadster will also feature more torque than its sibling.

It’s also worth mentioning that the powerplant for the new 2020 Triumph Rocket III motorcycles has be redesigned.

This results in it being 40 pounds lighter than the version appearing on the normal Triumph Rocket III.

There have also been changes made to the frame of the new motorcycles to make them lighter than the previous version.

Both of thee new motorcycles won’t be available for purchase until January 2020.

While the 2020 Triumph Rocket III is a product of British engineering, there are plenty of dealers that will have the motorcycles available for purchase in the U.S.

You can follow these links to learn more about the 2020 Triumph Rocket III motorcycles. There’s also a YouTube video below showing off the new Triumph Rocket III R and GT from the company’s official channel. Feel free to see the motorcycles in action for yourself.

