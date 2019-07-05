5 Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

Ross Perot has passed away at the age of 89 and InvestorPlace is remembering the man with a collection of quotes.

Source: Shutterstock

Ross Perot was a billionaire from Texas that at one point ran to become the President of the United States. However, he lost that race against former President Bill Clinton. It’s worth noting that he did incredibly well for an independent candidate.

“He had the vision and the tenacity to make it happen,” Tom Luce, one of Ross Perot’s lawyers, told the Associated Press while speaking about the billionaire. “He was a great communicator. He never employed a speechwriter — he wrote all his own speeches. He was a great storyteller.”

Ross Perot’s fortune was gained by founding Electronic Data Systems Corp. This was a company that supported other companies’ computer networks. It changed to HP Enterprise Services in 2009 and became DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ) after merging with Computer Sciences Corporation back in 2017.

You can check out the collection of quotes from Ross Perot in the gallery below.

Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

Ross Perot Quotes to Remember the Billionaire

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.