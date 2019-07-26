Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s payment card. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Apple Card: Rumor has it that the Apple Card will may launch sometime next month, reports MacRumors. This new rumor says that the tech company may release the payment card as early as the first half of August. This launch will only include the U.S. However, sources claim that AAPL is already in talks with European regulators to bring the card overseas next. Support for the payment card comes in the iOS 12.4 update, which came out earlier this week.

Mac Pro Tariff: It looks like AAPL won’t be able to avoid tariffs when the Mac Pro goes on sale, 9to5Mac notes. President Donald Trump says as much in a Tweet today. The tech company is making the new Mac Pro in China. That’s different from the previous version that came out back in 2013, which was made in the U.S.

5G Modems: It looks like AAPL is going to have its 5G modems ready sooner that expected, reports AppleInsider. Anonymous sources claim that the tech company will be ready to partially switch to its own 5G modems starting in 2021. That means that it will still have to use 5G modems made by Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), but not as long as expected. 5G likely isn’t coming to the iPhone until 2020 and previous rumors didn’t expect the company’s own 5G modems to be ready until 2022.

