Have you heard about the upcoming Area 51 raid yet?

There is a group on Facebook called “Storm Area 51” that has 471,000 users who plan on meeting up “at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry.” The goal is to “see them aliens” in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, although it is unclear how serious of a pledge this is.

Event organizers said that the supposed Area 51 raid will take place on Sept. 20 at 3 a.m., which quickly garnered the attention of the public as there are more than 24,000 posts in the discussion of it. “P.S. Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” said one of the organizers.

“I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet. I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51,” he added. Most people used the group as an opportunity to have some fun, adding some cultural references to aliens to the mix.

“If anybody finds an alien blaster from Call of Duty, I call dibs!” added one user. Nevertheless, plenty of major news sources such as Fox News reported it as the hoax grabbed enough attention to make it to the mainstream.

Will you be attending the raid?