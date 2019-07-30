Welcome

Capital One Data Breach 2019: 13 Things for Customers to Know

The data breach affects 100M U.S. customers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 30, 2019, 12:32 pm EDT

A Capital One data breach 2019 event has customers’ information being stolen.

Here’s what to know about the data breach affecting Capital One (NYSE:COF) customers.

  • The individual behind the Capital One data breach 2019 has already been caught by authorities.
  • The method that the culprit used to infiltrate the system has also been fixed.
  • Capital One is also confident that the stolen information wasn’t used in a fraudulent way.
  • Despite this, it is still monitoring the situation.
  • What wasn’t stolen in the theft were credit card numbers or login information.
  • The majority of information that was stolen by the hacker was names, addresses, zip codes or postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.
  • There were also 140,000 Social Security Numbers of credit card customers included in the stolen information.
  • To go along with this were 80,000 bank account numbers from customers.
  • Other information in the theft includes some fragments of transaction data from 23 days in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
  • Some customer status data was also a part of the Capital One data breach.
  • The event also saw 1 million Social Insurance Numbers stolen from Canadian customers.
  • In total, the Capital One data breach 2019 affects roughly 100 million individuals in the U.S.
  • When it comes to Capital One’s Canadian customers, only about 6 million are affected by the data breach.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Capital One data breach 2019.

COF stock was down 7% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

