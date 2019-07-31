General Motors Earnings Preview: What GM Stock Investors Can Expect

It’s time for a General Motors earnings preview as we prepare for the company to release its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Wall Street is looking for General Motors (NYSE: GM ) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the second quarter of the year. This comes from a low estimate of $1.11 and a high estimate of $1.71. To compare, earnings per share from the same time last year were $1.81.

The General Motors earnings preview for the second quarter of 2019 also has the average revenue estimate coming in at $36.11 billion. The low revenue estimate from analysts is $34.91 billion. On the opposite end is a high revenue estimate of $36.85 billion for the period.

That’s the basics for the General Motors earnings preview, but make sure to check out the actual results tomorrow. The automotive company will be releasing its results at 8:00 a.m. ET. It will then hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to go over the results and answer questions from investors.

Investors that don’t want to go through the trouble of calling in for the conference can also check it out online. Anyone that is running late will also be able to listen to the webcast when it is posted online later.

General Motors is a vehicle manufacturer that has its headquarters in Detroit, Mich. The company’s operations have been going on since way back in 1908 and it now does business in 37 countries.

GM stock was largely unmoved as of noon Wednesday.

