Is Instagram down again?

The popular video- and image-sharing app is down once again, according to many users who went on Twitter to express their displeasure with the move. The issue started Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. EST, and users all around the globe are still having issues with it as of 4:17 p.m. EST.

The site and app — which is owned by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) — had the following to say on Twitter about the outage: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. # instagramdown.”

Most of the user reports regarding Instagram being down were found in the Northeast U.S. and Western Europe, according to DownDetector.com. The outage caused most images and videos on Instagram to fail to load in the app, while desktop users were also unable to load images or videos in a lot of cases.

These users were also hit with a message that said “No photo description available,” as well as other messages with tags that said the likes of “Image may contain: food.” Some added that even when they tried to post photos, Instagram only displayed the caption, but not the image, while other users were unable to access the app at all.