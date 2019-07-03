Jim Beam Warehouse Fire Burns 45K Barrels of Bourbon

A Jim Beam warehouse fire has 45,000 barrels of bourbon going up in smoke.

The good news for customers is that the Jim Beam warehouse fire won’t impact the drinks availability. This is due to the 45,000 barrels of bourbon in the fire only being a young age. There’s also a total of 3.30 million barrels of bourbon across the company’s 126 barrel warehouses in Kentucky.

It’s still unclear what exactly is behind the Jim Beam warehouse fire. One of the possible causes behind the destruction is a bolt of lightning. The fire started at one warehouse before spreading to another. The second warehouse was saved, but temperatures were too hot to get close to the first warehouse, reports Fox News.

Here’s how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the Jim Beam warehouse fire news.

“Over 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam whiskey burned last night, if anyone needs me I’ll be in mourning for the rest of the day.”

“This may be the worst thing to happen since the fall of Rome.”

“RIP Jim Beam, on the plus side all surviving whisk(e)y will have a smokey quality like Islay / peaty whisky.”

“The Kentucky River is half bourbon because of the fire at the fucking Jim Beam facility. Just great.”

“Moment of silence for all these bourbon barrels burning in a massive fire at the Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky😭.”

“Feel awful for all the folks at Jim Beam. Hoping everyone stays safe.”

