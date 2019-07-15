July Full Moon 2019: 7 Things to Know About the ‘Buck Moon’

The July full moon of 2019 is on the horizon, which means that certain animals will experience some growth in a bit over 24 hours.
Here are seven things you should know about what is known as the “buck moon:”
- The July full moon is between the two new moons of the summer month–the new moons will be between July 2 and 31, while the buck moon will take place on July 16.
- You will be able to see it full for about three days between Monday night and through Thursday morning.
- The buck moon will be full at 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, beginning to rise in the eastern sky on the East Coast at around 8:30 p.m. on that day. Check the moon’s rise time in your location here.
- If there’s a doubt in your mind surrounding the name “buck moon,” you’re probably not the only one. It comes from the Native American Algonquin tribes that were located in what is now known as the Eastern part of the U.S.
- They referred to the first full moon of the summer as the buck summer because this is when the new antlers of buck deer grow out of their foreheads, which have velvety fur, per NASA.
- The Farmer’s Almanac noted that this moon is also seen as the “thunder moon” as there are plenty of thunderstorms that hit early in the summer.
- The hay moon is yet another nickname.