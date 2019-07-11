A Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU ) restaurant opened its doors in the Midwest today, offering a number of healthy food items, as well as fitness lessons for those interested in keeping tabs on their well being.

The athletic apparel business — based out of Vancouver, Canada and perhaps best known for selling yoga pants and other apparel in the discipline — now has a food and beverage location in Chicago. This place is called Fuel, and it exists as of Thursday, located on the second floor of its large, new flagship store that is located in the Illinois city’s Lincoln Park area.

At the Lululemon restaurant, once can find a selection of healthy food items that include salads, smoothies, acai bowls and boxes packed with protein. There are other items as well, including burgers and draft beers from Chicago-based Marz Community Brewing, plus more.

In addition to the existence of the restaurant, this location also has two fitness studios that provide 40 to 50 classes a week, with signups for the first run of classes already selling out. The store itself can be found at the Northeast corner of Sheffield and North Avenues.

“We know that food fuels you, but good food fuels you emotionally, too,” said Maureen Erickson, Lululemon’s VP of experiential retail.

LULU stock fell 0.4% on Thursday despite the news.