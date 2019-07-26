McDonald’s Earnings: MCD Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Results

McDonald’s earnings for the company’s second quarter of 2019 have MCD stock on the move Friday.

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) starts off its earnings report with earnings per share of $2.05 for the second quarter of the year. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $1.99 from the second quarter of 2018. It was also good news for MCD stock by matching Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the period.

The McDonald’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 has net income coming in at $1.52 billion. That’s better than the fast food company’s net income of $1.50 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the McDonald’s earnings release for the second quarter of the year was $2.27 billion. Operating income reported by the company in the second quarter of the previous year was $2.26 billion.

McDonald’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 also has it bringing in revenue of $5.34 billion. This is down from the company’s revenue of $5.35 billion reported during the same time last year. However, it was still a blessing to MCD stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

According to McDonald’s, it mostly flat revenue for the quarter shows its strong comparable sales. The company also notes that its revenue for the quarter was partly offset by its refranchising efforts.

MCD stock was up slightly as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.