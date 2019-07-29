Precision medicine is going to revolutionize our ability to fight disease … while simultaneously creating incredible investment wealth

***Completed in 2003, the Human Genome Project was heralded as one of the most remarkable scientific achievements in human history

It took 13 years and $3 billion to complete.

Today, sequencing costs approximately $1,000 and can be completed in a single day.

The advancements we’re making in medicine are astonishing … and incredibly hopeful, as they’re promising new and far more effective ways to fight disease.

In today’s Digest, we’re going to delve into more detail on precision medicine.

You see, beyond its potential to save lives and treat illnesses, precision medicine also has incredible investment implications … which is why it’s on Matt McCall’s radar, and will be a part of his live event this Wednesday.

In last Thursday’s Digest, we introduced readers to several of the trends that will be reshaping the investment markets — legalized marijuana, precision medicine, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence.

Today, we’re going to zero in on precision medicine, as the wealth-building potential is enormous.

In America, we spend $3.5 trillion — about 18% of GDP — on healthcare. When something big happens in healthcare, it creates giant ripple effects in the economy that enrich those who know what’s happening.

So, in this Digest, let’s make sure you know what’s happening.

***The future is in tailor-made, personalized treatments

She had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, and the prognosis was grim.

Judy Perkins’ cancer was showing resistance to conventional drugs. With little to lose, she enrolled in an experimental treatment that used immunotherapy. It was being pioneered by an advanced team at the National Cancer Institute. The experimental therapy involved sequencing the specific DNA of Perkins’ cancerous tumor. The doctors then isolated Perkins’ own cancer-fighting immune cells (lymphocytes). After verifying they attacked the genetic mutations that had led to the tumor, the team then cultured those same immune cells, and then reintroduced them to Perkins’ body.

Today, Perkins is cancer-free.

This is just one illustration of the power of advanced medical breakthroughs that are about to revolutionize our health care industry, resulting in our ability to fight disease on a personal level.

***Technology has led us to the edge of a massive change in health care

Up until recently, doctors have had to treat patients with a “one size fits all” approach. The medical community simply hasn’t had the resources to treat us as individuals, factoring in our different genetic makeups, varying diets, and unique environmental exposures.

But that’s changing. Here’s Matt:

… many of the decisions made by today’s healthcare professionals will look medieval when compared to the treatments of the near future. They simply don’t take into account that every case is different — that we are all unique. Take the drug commercials you see on television … which go on to list lots of horrible side effects of popular drugs (which don’t work for everyone who takes them). Soon, we’ll say goodbye to those types of treatments. That’s because the age of customized, “precision” healthcare is getting started. The result will be a massively improved healthcare system … and some of the biggest wealth building opportunities of your life.

***Leading this new era of precision medicine are three key innovations

The first relates to the genome.

Research into genomics, which is the branch of biology that relates to genetics, has witnessed huge advances over the past few decades.

The first whole genome was sequenced in 2003 as part of the Human Genome Project referenced at the top of this Digest. It required 15 years of work, 20 different labs and about $3 billion.

Since then, we’ve made advances that have slashed the cost of genome testing. For example, in recent days, the company Veritas Genetics has come out with a whole genome sequencing product for just $599.

If you’re less familiar with genome sequencing and why this is so important, here’s Matt for added context:

Every cell in your body has a set of genetic instructions that dictate what you look like, what your athletic abilities are, what your mental abilities are, what diseases you’re likely to get, and dozens of other key things that make you YOU. This set of instructions is called your genome. Determining exactly what your genome says is a process called genome sequencing.

Matt goes on to say that the benefit of genome sequencing is it allows doctors a highly-personalized understanding of their patients. The result is a specific treatment regiment that’s tailored to the person.

Now, as you might expect, if we’re moving toward all patients having genome testing, it’s going to lead to huge volumes of new healthcare-related data. And this points us toward the second innovation that will be driving investment returns.



***An explosion of digital patient records will require huge storage capacity

Targeting an individual’s specific ailment via genome testing will transform how we fight disease, but there’s a catch …

All of this personalized data is going to generate a stupendous amount of information that will need to be stored for analysis.

Here’s Matt, explaining just how big a need we’re facing:

It is predicted that the amount of storage capacity for all human genome data will increase to 40 exabytes by 2025. To put that into perspective, experts believe all videos on YouTube will require 1-2 exabytes of storage and Twitter will require .001 to .017 exabytes.

Now, as a quick tease about the investment implications of this, do you remember the company EMC? It was a beloved data storage stock that exploded in the 90s.

The research group Ned Davis compiled the top performing stocks of the 90s. EMC was number two. But what did that mean specifically for investors?

From its closing stock price on the last trading day of 1989 through the end of 2000, a $5,000 investment in EMC would have ended up being worth roughly $3.5 million.

Who says data storage is boring?

***The final innovation to watch is artificial intelligence “doctors”

We’re about to generate staggering volumes of personalized, genome-related data. As you’d expect, to properly use this data for treatment, it must be analyzed in all sorts of different ways. Doing this by hand would be virtually impossible, but that’s where artificial intelligence “doctors” comes in.

From Matt:

AI programs will sift through data to identify treatments that work for patients with specific genetic conditions. These programs will be able to do more “thinking” in one minute than millions of doctors could do in a decade. It’s going to revolutionize healthcare.

Matt goes on to note how he believes that within the next 30 years, AI will know how various combinations of molecules will affect patients on the individual level. We’ll have giant databases of patients and their genetic makeups … and we’ll be able to test new drugs with computer simulations. This will result in huge databases of human genomes and the ability to create and test new customized treatments … in a matter of seconds. It could easily become the most valuable technology on the planet.

