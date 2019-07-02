Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 5 Patriotic Quotes to Celebrate the Fourth of July 2019

5 Patriotic Quotes to Celebrate the Fourth of July 2019

Pass these on to friends and loved ones on social media

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2019, 2:34 pm EDT

What are some of the patriotic quotes that stand out for you when you think of the United States of America and the independence that we attained on July 4th, 1776?

Patriotic Quotes
Source: Army

We are bringing the Fourth of July 2019 celebrations to the forefront of the digital realm as we have now existed as a sovereign nation for 243 years, thanks in large part to the sacrifice of countless men and women who helped to mold this country into the powerhouse that it is today.

Check out five of our favorites quotes that demonstrate the patriotic nature that some historical figures have brought to this nation. Pick your favorite and share it with your loved ones on any of your favorite social media platforms.


Compare Brokers

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes

Quotes
Source: Country Living

 


Compare Brokers

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes

Patriotic
Source: Need Pix

 


Compare Brokers

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes

Patriotic Quotes
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes

Fourth of July quotes
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes

July 4th
Source: State Blogs

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/patriotic-quotes/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?