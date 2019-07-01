RealReal IPO: 12 Things for REAL Stock Investors to Know

The RealReal IPO is underway and it’s looking good for investors in the stock as of Monday.

Here are a few things for investors to know about the RealReal IPO.

The stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

It is trading under the stock ticker “REAL”.

The price of REAL stock for the RealReal IPO is $20 per share.

RealReal (NYSE: REAL

(NYSE: The RealReal IPO has the company offering up 15 million shares of REAL stock.

There’s also an additional 2.25 million shares available to underwriters of the IPO as part of a 30-day option.

This has the RealReal IPO ranging in value from $300 million to $345 million.

The lead book-running managers for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities, BofA Securities, UBS Securities.

Other book-running managers for the IPO are KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

Cowen and Company and Raymond James & Associates are also serving as co-managers for the IPO.

REAL stock was trading incredibly well on Friday and was up by 44% when the markets closed.

The stock has cooled down since then, but is still trading above its IPO price of $20 on Monday.

You can follow this link to learn more about the RealReal IPO.

REAL stock was down 9% as of Monday afternoon, but is still up roughly 30% from its IPO price on Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.