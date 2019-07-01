Welcome

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / RealReal IPO: 12 Things for REAL Stock Investors to Know

RealReal IPO: 12 Things for REAL Stock Investors to Know

REAL is trading above its IPO price

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 1, 2019, 1:03 pm EDT

The RealReal IPO is underway and it’s looking good for investors in the stock as of Monday.

Source: The RealReal

Here are a few things for investors to know about the RealReal IPO.

  • The stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
  • It is trading under the stock ticker “REAL”.
  • The price of REAL stock for the RealReal IPO is $20 per share.
  • RealReal (NYSE:REAL) will continue to trade its stock via the IPO until July 2, 2019.
  • The RealReal IPO has the company offering up 15 million shares of REAL stock.
  • There’s also an additional 2.25 million shares available to underwriters of the IPO as part of a 30-day option.
  • This has the RealReal IPO ranging in value from $300 million to $345 million.
  • The lead book-running managers for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities, BofA Securities, UBS Securities.
  • Other book-running managers for the IPO are KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.
  • Cowen and Company and Raymond James & Associates are also serving as co-managers for the IPO.
  • REAL stock was trading incredibly well on Friday and was up by 44% when the markets closed.
  • The stock has cooled down since then, but is still trading above its IPO price of $20 on Monday.

You can follow this link to learn more about the RealReal IPO.

REAL stock was down 9% as of Monday afternoon, but is still up roughly 30% from its IPO price on Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

