Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Self-Driving Car News: 11 Things to Know About the VW-Ford Deal

Self-Driving Car News: 11 Things to Know About the VW-Ford Deal

The two are investing in Argo AI

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 12, 2019, 1:21 pm EDT

There’s new self-driving car news for Friday about Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen teaming up.

Self-Driving Car News: 11 Things to Know About the VW-Ford Deal
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the Ford and Volkswagen deal.

  • This deal will have Volkswagen investing in self-driving car company Argo AI.
  • It will do this by offering up its own self-driving car company and purchasing shares of Argo AI stock.
  • The shares that Volkwagen is purchasing will be worth $500 million.
  • They will also be bought from Ford over a period of three years.
  • This will have both Ford and Volkswagen owning an equal share of Argo AI stock.
  • It will also give the two companies a majority stake in the self-driving car company.
  • Ford says that it will also be investing the remaining $600 million from its previously announced $1 billion cash commitment into Argo AI.
  • The total value of Volkswagen’s investment into the company will be $2.60 billion when taking into account the worth of its self-driving car company.
  • This deal will also provide Ford with access to Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Toolkit.
  • The company will use this to create electric vehicles that will be sold in Europe.
  • Ford plans to have these vehicles ready to sell by 2023.

You can follow this link to learn more about the self-driving car news surrounding the Ford and Volkswagen deal today.

F stock was up 2% as of Friday afternoon and is up 28% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/self-driving-car-news-11-things-to-know-about-the-vw-ford-deal/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?