Toys R Us Reopening 2019: Where Are the New Stores Located?

Toys R Us has gotten the ball rolling with its comeback, providing customers with a refreshing, new look by the end of the year.

Source: Shutterstock

The retail giant is returning like the myth of the phoenix, rising from the ashes of its shortcomings to bring about new stores with an improved business plan. The newfound focus favors a store concept that is smaller than its previous large ones, which may have had too much going on.

The Toys R Us rebirth will have a more personal touch as well–instead of lining aisles with toys that offered little guidance, the company’s direction will include interactive toy demos. Going to one of its locations will also offer children birthday parties and the like, new activities on a daily basis, as well as open play sections.

It’s been less than a year since the company closed its stores, but it will return now by the 2019 holiday season, per a Thursday statement. Tru Kids Brand — the Toys R Us parent company — is heralding the brand’s return through a partnership with startup b8ta. The latter plies its trade on experience-based stores.

B8ta president and interim co-boss of Toys R Us said that although online shopping may be more common now, kids still want to experience life by having contact with their surroundings and playing.