The Worst Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 Deals Experts Say to AVOID

We are bringing you the worst Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals, which include a number of items that you can find at a more affordable price during other times of the year.

Source: Shutterstock

The e-commerce site — based out of Seattle, Wash. — is offering a large number of deals during its annual Prime Day, which is taking part on July 15th and July 16th, which are this coming Monday and Tuesday. However, there are some items that you are better off waiting a little bit longer for if you’re hunting for the lowest possible cost.

Here are five of the worst Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals that you should ignore: