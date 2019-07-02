Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced its selection of Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for July 2019, which includes a number of solid titles such as a Castlevania game for Xbox 360 and Xbox One gamers.

Source: Microsoft

Here are the four games you can download next month with a Gold subscription:

: For the entirety of the month, you can download Inside, which is an Xbox One game that came out in 2016. It is a puzzle-platformer adventure title that takes place in a dystopia and requires a lot of problem solving. Big Crown: Showdown : This is an Xbox One game that can be played from July 16 through August 15, seeing friends battle each other in a competition for a crown. This title requires 4-player local and online multiplayer combat in three worlds full of shenanigans. There are 15 crazy courses full of hazards and frantic fights.

: This classic 1997 game is coming back to Xbox 360 and Xbox One gamers for Gold subscribers from July 1 through 15. It is a platform adventure action role-playing game that first came out of 1997 for PlayStation. The game has become a cult classic over the years. Meet the Robinsons: This is another game that Xbox 360 and Xbox One gamers can access for free with a Gold membership. It will be available from July 16 to July 31.