Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPad Pro camera. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

iPad Pro Camera: A new rumor claims that Apple is bringing a triple-lens camera to the iPad Pro, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that the tech company will be using the camera for the rear of the device. The rumor notes that this new camera is the same as the one reportedly coming to the iPhone line. It mentions that the new camera will be available on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro. The rumor also claims that the new entry-level iPad will be getting a dual-lens rear camera.

iPhone Pro: Rumor has it that Apple is going to change its naming scheme for the iPhone line, BGR notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to start incorporating the term “Pro” into its naming. This will likely result in the device with the iPhone Pro name. This would have the company mimicking the naming conventions that it uses for its iPad Pro tablet family.

The Morning Show: Apple is giving viewers a glimpse of The Morning Show, reports AppleInsider. The Morning Show is a new TV series in the works from AAPL that will appear on its Apple TV+ streaming service later this year. The show stars Jeniffer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. It will focus on what goes on behind the scenes at a fictional morning TV talk show. A new one-minute teaser gives us look at what the show will be like.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.