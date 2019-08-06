Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Release Date Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the iPhone 11 line will come out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 11 Release Date: The release date for Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup has leaked, reports BGR. The leaks comes from SoftBank (OTCMKTS: SFTBY ) President Ken Miyauchi. In response to a question about a new law that will affect data plans and smartphone sales, Miyauchi mentioned that the iPhone would have to deal with the current system for 10 days before the change goes into effect. The new law lands on Oct. 1, which going backwards means that the iPhone 11 line will launch on Sept. 20.

16-Inch MacBook: Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) CPUs may make their way into the 16-inch MacBook, MacRumors notes. The rumor claims that Apple will be using the ninth-generation of Intel processors in the upcoming MacBook. This falls in line with previous MacBook releases for this year. It also means that the tech company isn’t quite ready to switch to the 10th-gen processors from Intel.

Mac Face ID: Apple now has a patent for using Face ID on its Mac devices, reports 9to5Mac. The patent mentions the identification system would be tied to the camera for the computer. It also details how the camera could wake the computer when the person sits down in front of it. Another interesting feature is the ability to delay sleep mode so long as the person remains in front of the Mac.

