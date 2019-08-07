Beyond Meat News: Subway Meatless Meatball Sandwich Is Coming

Beyond Meat news for Wednesday includes a new deal that has its plant-based protein showing up in a classic Subway sandwich.

This deal between Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) and Subway revolves around the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub. This is basically the same Meatball Marinara sub that customers already know, but it changes out the real meat for Beyond Meat.

The Beyond Meatball Marinara sub features the Beyond Meatball, of course. It also comes covered in marinara sauce, provolone cheese and grated Parmesan cheese on top. Customers will be getting 24 grams of protein with each six-inch sub.

“Subway appeals to so many fans because we truly offer something for everyone. Our guests want to feel good about what they east and they also want to indulge in new flavors,” Subway said in a statement. “With out new plant-based Beyond Meatball Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds.”

The Beyond Meat news notes that the new variation on the Meatball Marinara sub will only be around for a limited time. It also will only be coming to 685 Subway locations in the U.S. and Canada. Customers will be able to try out the new offering from Subway and Beyond Meat for themselves when it shows up at those test stores in September.

BYND stock was up 1% as of noon Wednesday.

