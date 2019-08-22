Over $1 Million in Cocaine Hidden in Safeway Bananas

Police are investigating cases of cocaine hidden in Safeway bananas.

Source: Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

The cocaine hidden in Safeway bananas was first discovered by employees that were stocking shelves at a Washington store. They noticed that one of the boxes had brown paper in it. After further examination, they contacted police to look into the matter.

When police made it to the scene, they discovered that the bricks inside the were almost 50 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $550,000. That’s already strange enough, but it doesn’t stop there.

It wasn’t just that one location that saw cocaine hidden in Safeway bananas. Two other stores in the state also contacted police on that same day to alert them about the strange find in their produce. All in all, there was more than $1 million worth of the drug found by police.

The police are looking into the matter to learn where the cocaine hidden in Safeway bananas comes from. They do know that there’s a central warehouse, but it’s unclear where the shipments came from prior to that, reports CNN.

What police do know is that the central warehouse where the cocaine hidden is Safeway bananas came from isn’t inside of the state. It also serves more than 140 Safeway locations. If there are other cases of cocaine being hidden in the retail chain’s produce, they have yet to be reported on.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.