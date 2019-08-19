Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / CXP Makes Bullish Move, Crosses 200-Day Moving Average

CXP Makes Bullish Move, Crosses 200-Day Moving Average

CXP shares seemed poised for a breakout

By , DividendChannel.com Aug 19, 2019, 11:57 am EDT

Source: Shutterstock

In trading on Monday, shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) crossed above their 200-day moving average of $21.61, changing hands as high as $21.63 per share. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one-year performance of CXP, versus its 200-day moving average:

START SLIDESHOW:
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

 

Columbia Property Trust Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CXP’s low point in its 52-week range is $18.08 per share, with $25.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/08/cxp-makes-bullish-move-crosses-200-day-moving-average/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?