CXP Makes Bullish Move, Crosses 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP ) crossed above their 200-day moving average of $21.61, changing hands as high as $21.63 per share. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one-year performance of CXP, versus its 200-day moving average:

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Looking at the chart above, CXP’s low point in its 52-week range is $18.08 per share, with $25.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.