Dancing With the Stars Fall 2019 Cast: See the Full List

The Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast has been revealed!
The next season of the TV show will see a large cast of celebrities and professional dancers come together to try and be the best. This new season will start on Sept. 16 and will be airing on ABC, reports Entertainment Tonight.
Here are the celebrities that are part of the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.
- Ally Brooke
- Christie Brinkley
- Hannah Brown
- James Van Der Beek
- Karamo Brown
- Kate Flannery
- Kel Mitchell
- Lamar Odom
- Lauren Alaina
- Mary Wilson
- Ray Lewis
- Sean Spicer
No let’s look at the professional dancers that make up the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.
- Alan Bersten
- Brandon Armstrong
- Cheryl Burke
- Daniella Karagach
- Emma Slater
- Gleb Savchenko
- Jenna Johnson
- Keo Motsepe
- Lindsay Arnold
- Pasha Pashkov
- Peta Murgatroyd
- Sasha Farber
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Witney Carson
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users don’t seem to be too happy about the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.
- “#DWTS This has got to be the most boring line up ever!! Sean Spicer? Big time PASS. I’ll be tuning into The Voice for the first time in a very long time.”
- “Welp looks like I can cross this season of #dwts off my watch list #BoycottDWTS.”
- “What’s next, DWTS producers… A serial killer or child molester??? I’m out this season BECAUSE of the normalization of an outright liar, Sean Spicer. This will be the 1st season I’ve not watched. Maybe next season…”
- “I like ally but I’m definitely Not watching #DWTS because they did Normani wrong.”
- “Shame on you, #DWTS. I expect shows like yours to be an escape. But if you’re going to shove politics in my face with the casting of @seanspicer, I won’t be watching. This was a stupid and not well thought out decision.”
