Dancing With the Stars Fall 2019 Cast: See the Full List

The Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast has been revealed!

Source: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com

The next season of the TV show will see a large cast of celebrities and professional dancers come together to try and be the best. This new season will start on Sept. 16 and will be airing on ABC, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Here are the celebrities that are part of the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.

Ally Brooke

Christie Brinkley

Hannah Brown

James Van Der Beek

Karamo Brown

Kate Flannery

Kel Mitchell

Lamar Odom

Lauren Alaina

Mary Wilson

Ray Lewis

Sean Spicer

No let’s look at the professional dancers that make up the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Cheryl Burke

Daniella Karagach

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

Jenna Johnson

Keo Motsepe

Lindsay Arnold

Pasha Pashkov

Peta Murgatroyd

Sasha Farber

Val Chmerkovskiy

Witney Carson

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users don’t seem to be too happy about the Dancing With the Stars fall 2019 cast.

“#DWTS This has got to be the most boring line up ever!! Sean Spicer? Big time PASS. I’ll be tuning into The Voice for the first time in a very long time.”

“Welp looks like I can cross this season of #dwts off my watch list #BoycottDWTS.”

“What’s next, DWTS producers… A serial killer or child molester??? I’m out this season BECAUSE of the normalization of an outright liar, Sean Spicer. This will be the 1st season I’ve not watched. Maybe next season…”

“I like ally but I’m definitely Not watching #DWTS because they did Normani wrong.”

“Shame on you, #DWTS. I expect shows like yours to be an escape. But if you’re going to shove politics in my face with the casting of @seanspicer, I won’t be watching. This was a stupid and not well thought out decision.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.