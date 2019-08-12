Dole Baby Spinach Recall 2019: 12 Things to Know

A Dole Baby Spinach recall 2019 has been announced due to health concerns.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what customers need to know about the Dole Baby Spinach recall 2019.

The Dole Baby Spinach recall 2019 is due to the risk of the product containing salmonella.

This comes after a random product testing from the Department of Agriculture in Michigan came back positive for the organism.

However, the company notes that there are no cases of illnesses in connection to the recall.

The symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

It mostly affects young children, the elderly or frail individuals.

The products that are included in this list have a Best By date of Aug. 8, 2019.

This means that the items are expired and customers won’t find them on store shelves.

Instead, the company is alerting customers that may still have packages of the food stores away in their homes.

The recall includes the 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag with a Lot code of “W20308A” and a UPC of “0-71430-00964-2”.

It also covers the 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell with a Lot code of “W203010” and a UPC of “0-71430-00016-8”.

The products that are part of the Dole Baby Spinach recall 2019 were distributed in IL, IN, KY, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WI.

The recall doesn’t include any other products from Dole.

Anyone that has questions about the Dole Baby Spinach recall 2019 can follow this link for more information.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.