5 Happy Labor Day Images to Post on Social Media

Labor Day is just around the corner and InvestorPlace is celebrating early with some Happy Labor Day images to share on social media.

Source: Shutterstock

Labor Day takes place every year on the first Monday of September. That means that this time around it falls on Sept. 2. The holiday allows plenty of people to take a day off and celebrate with friends and family over the long weekend.

Labor Day is a federal holiday, but its origins stretch back much further than when it was made such in 1894. The majority of states in the U.S. were celebrating the day well before this date. Even before many states gave the holiday their seal of approval, it was being celebrated by trade unions and labor movements.

You can feel free to share these Happy Labor Day images on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) or any other form of social media.

Happy Labor Day Images to Share Online

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Labor Day Images to Share Online

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Labor Day Images to Share Online

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Labor Day Images to Share Online

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Labor Day Images to Share Online

Source: Shutterstock

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.