5 International Cat Day Memes to Post on Social Media

There are four Cat Days every year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 8, 2019, 1:53 pm EDT

International Cat Day memes is how InvestorPlace is choosing to celebrate the holiday today.

Source: Shutterstock

International Cat Day has been around since 2002 and has been growing in popularity lately. That’s not too much of a surprise as more of these unofficial holidays have started popping up an getting more attention thanks to social media.

Funnily enough, International Cat Day is far from the only day that cats are king. The U.S. also has its own Cat Day on October 29 and Russia celebrates its feline holiday on March 1.

Showing that three days a year isn’t enough for them, cats are also taking over in Japan with a different unofficial holiday. The Cat Day on the island nation takes place on February 22. If we aren’t careful, soon cats will have a holiday for every month of the year.

Check out the following gallery for a collection of International Cat Day memes to share on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and any other form of social media that tickle your fancy.


As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

