Keystone Beer Contest 2019: How to Win Free Rent for a Year

A Keystone Beer Contest 2019 gives participants the chance to win free rent for a year.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about Molson Coors’ (NYSE: TAP ) Keystone Beer Contest 2019.

You must be a legal resident of the U.S. and age 21 or older to take part.

The contest includes a total of 13 grand prizes, which is the free rent for a year reward.

Each of these grand prizes comes in the form of a check for $12,000.

Breaking that down means that winners will have $1,000 per month to pay their rent with.

To enter the contest, participants must submit their email address, address, name, phone number and date of birth.

They also need a keyword to be able to take part in the Keystone Beer Contest 2019.

There is a list of keywords available to users in a link right under the entry field for them.

Participants can submit an entry once per day.

There are also 166 first prizes that will be available to participants.

This comes in the form of what Keystone calls the “adulting transition pack.”

That includes an inflatable chair, a shower curtain, a Hawaiian shirt and a chandelier made from Keystone Light cans.

The drawing for the contest will take place on Sept. 30, 2019.

It will have the company selecting five grand prize winners and 11 first prize winners from the all eligible entries in the National Pool.

The company will then select the remaining winners from Keyword Pools.

You can follow this link to sign up for the Keystone Beer Contest 2019 and learn more about the sweepstakes.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.