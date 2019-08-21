Kroger Express: Kroger and Walgreens Partnership to Expand This Fall

The Kroger and Walgreens partnership is expanding this fall with more Kroger Express locations.

Kroger (NYSE: KR ) and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) are going to expand the pilot of Kroger Express to include locations in Knoxville, Tenn. This expansion will have 35 Walgreens stores in the area begin carrying Kroger’s Our Brands products.

According to a news release detailing the expanding Kroger and Walgreens partnership, many of these stores will offer roughly 2,700 products from Kroger. However, there will be some locations with a more limited selection of 2,300 goods.

The types of products that customers will be able to find at Walgreens stores through Kroger Express will range greatly. This includes meat, produce, dairy, frozen foods, Home Chef meal options and more.

The Kroger and Walgreens partnership also includes other benefits for customers to take advantage of. Among these is the option for Kroger Pickup at locations that support Kroger Express. This allows customers to order products ahead of time and simply pick them up at the store.

Another part of the Kroger and Walgreens partnership includes the latter’s products starting to show up in the former’s stores. This will have 17 Kroger locations carrying a curated selection of products from Walgreens.

“Walgreens customers have responded very favorably to the Kroger Express pilot in Northern Kentucky,” Richard Ashworth, President of Operations at Walgreens, said in a statement. “As a result, we’re exploring more ways to offer customers an enhanced, more convenient shopping experience.”

KR stock was up 1% and WBA stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.