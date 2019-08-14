Is Your MacBook Pro Banned From Flights? What Air Travelers Should Know

MacBook Pro banned from flights news is spreading across the web following an update from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Here’s what owners of need to know about the MacBook Pro banned from flights scare.

The MacBook Pro banned from flights is the 15-inch version that came out back in 2015.

The ban covers any of these MacBook Pro laptops that were sold between September 2015 to February 2017.

This is due to a recall from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

That means that owners of these devices aren't allowed to bring them on flights as part of their carry-on or luggage.

This actually isn’t uncommon for tech companies to have to deal with.

Any type of battery that is under a recall isn’t allowed on planes due to the FAA’s regulations.

Even with this ban in place, it’s still unknown how much airlines will actually enforce it.

This is due to the MacBook Pro line all looking incredibly similar

That may make it difficult for them to distinguish between the different models that may, or may not, be a part of the ban.

Anyone that wants to be on the safe side can head over to Apple’s website and enter their MacBook Pro’s serial number to see if it is included in the recall.

