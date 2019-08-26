Welcome

National Dog Day 2019: 5 Happy Dog Day Images for August 26

Show your dogs some love today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 26, 2019, 12:07 pm EDT

Today is National Dog Day and we here at InvestorPlace are celebrating man’s best friend with a collection of images.

Source: Shutterstock

Natinoal Dog Day got its start back in 2004 and is only growing in popularity with its spread online. The holiday acts as a time to  bring awareness to shelter dogs and give love to our four-legged friends.

“National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort,” the National Dog Day website reads. “Dogs put their lives on the line every day – for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage.”

You can check out the gallery below for a collection of National Dog Day 2019 images, and maybe consider picking up a special treat for your dog today.


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock

 


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock


Source: Shutterstock

