Popeye’s New Chicken Sandwich Sparks Twitter War

Popeye’s new chicken sandwich has Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) caught up in a war over if it really is the best on the market.

Here’s what you need to know. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR ) Popeye’s introduced a new chicken sandwich on Aug. 12. It’s been going over well with customers. Now there’s a feud on Twitter that includes smack talking and memes all about if Popeye’s new chicken sandwich is better than Chik-fil-A.

Now that we have the basics out of the way, let’s take a look at what Twitter users are saying about Popeye’s new chicken sandwich.

“Y’all really gone sit up here & say Popeyes chicken sandwich is better than Chick-Fil-A?”

“Chick-Fil-A sandwich > Popeyes chicken sandwich”

“Folks I just ate the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich for the first time and if Chick-fil-A is the Lord’s chicken then I’ll see y’all in hell.”

“The Chik Fil A spicy chicken sandwich was raised in a 2 parent home went to College and succeeded in life. The new Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich came from a broken home in the Ghetto but still succeeded.”

“Confession: the only reason I haven’t tried the new Popeyes chicken sandwich is because I’ve heard that it’s better than CFA’s from way too many credible sources and I don’t know how to survive in a world where CFA doesn’t serve the undisputed best chicken sandwich on Earth.”

“Just tried the new Popeyes chicken sandwich that many are saying rivals Chick-fil-a. It’s the real deal y’all 🔥 and only $3.”

Look’s like Chick-fil-A finally has a worthy rival in the chicken sandwich realm.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.