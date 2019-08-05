Tesla Self-Driving Car News: The Latest Project Dojo Rumors

Tesla self-driving cars news is heating up after CEO Elon Musk made mention of Project Dojo.

Project Dojo is Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) effort to create a computer that is capable of absorbing videos of driving to become more proficient at the skill. We still don’t know a whole lot about the project, but it could be a major factor in speeding up Tesla self-driving car news.

The biggest Tesla self-driving car news is that the company wants to have autonomous systems ready by the end of next year. That’s a mighty task, but it’s one that Project Dojo might just be able to achieve.

Here’s the thing about Project Dojo, it using video to train with puts it ahead of other self-driving systems that learn with images instead. That could actually result in it being ready by the end of 2020. Musk also seems to believe so, mentioning that Dojo may be able to make a difference, reports Electrek.

All of the recent talk about Tesla’s Project Dojo comes from that brief mention by Musk on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). It started out with him posting a meme about a bee that he named Eric. Another Twitter users asked if this bee would be able to elaborate on Project Dojo. Musk’s response to this was a bit jumbled. He said “Will Dojo to be the difference.”

All of this doesn’t really do much in explaining the Tesla self-driving cars news better. However, it does give hope that something more concrete is on its way from the company.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.