5 Stocks to Buy That Could Double in 2020

Now is the time to start prepping your portfolio for 2020. And I have some top stock ideas for you to add to your wish list with extremely high potential returns. We are talking about upside potential of over 100%. And that’s not just according to my wild calculations. That’s according to the analysts covering these stocks.

As you will see below each of these five stocks boasts a Strong Buy analyst consensus. This is based on all the ratings over the last three months. At the same time, the average analyst price target indicates seriously compelling upside potential lies ahead. Again, this is based on all the price targets issued over the last three months — and measures the upside from the current share price to the price target.

Let’s take a closer look at these five top picks that could double now:

Stocks to Buy: Sarepta (SRPT)

Biotech Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a pioneer of precision genetic medicine. It boasts a world-leading pipeline for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). But what caught my eye are two key facts. One: no less than eighteen analysts have published buy ratings on SRPT in the last three months. Two: the upside potential from the current share price to the $197 average analyst price target stands at a whopping 135%.

Analysts reiterated their confidence in the stock even after Sarepta experienced an unexpected setback. In August, the FDA rejected the application for golodirsen, the follow-up to Exondys 51, Sarepta’s first DMD treatment. The FDA cited infection risk from intravenous infusion ports and kidney toxicity in animal studies.

“FDA’s concern around potential renal toxicity and infection risk seems not cleanly logical to us, and we think the ultimate Vyondys 53 risk/benefit will prove to be no different than Exondys, resulting in ultimate approval” reassured five-star Cowen & Co analyst Ritu Barel. Meanwhile RBC Capital’s Brian Abrahams highlights SRPT’s “substantial” long-term value of “game-changing, multi-billion dollar” therapies not reflected in the current stock price. In short: now is the time to buy in. Interested in Sarepta? Get a free SRPT Stock Research Report.

Stitch FIX (SFIX)

On a three-month basis, online shopping service Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is down 38%. But the tide is turning. Since the beginning of September prices have crept back up by 1.53%. And according to five-star SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali now is the perfect time to buy into a name with massive upside potential. His $44 price target works out at 105% upside potential from the current share price.

According to Squali, SFIX’s pullback offers one of the best risk/reward opportunities within small-to-mid-cap internet stocks. He blames concerns over market size, customer churn, competition, as well as broader fears from the ongoing China trade spat for stock weakness.

“SFIX currently trades at 0.7x our CY20 revenue estimates, in-line with the average for the 20 leading traditional apparel retailers, despite a far superior growth profile” writes Squali, adding: “We find the valuation compelling… given SFIX’s strong brand, position and early mover advantage within a large TAM, a differentiated model/growing scale, ~19% top-line CAGR and improving long-term margins.”

Both Goldman Sachs and Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stitch Fix From Hold to Buy in the last couple of months. As a result SFIX scores a Strong Buy Street consensus and $40 average analyst price target (96% upside potential). Get the SFIX Stock Research Report.

Lyft (LYFT)

It’s not all about ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). While the company may hold about 70% of the domestic market, fast-growing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is arguably a more compelling stock to buy right now. Take a look at the analyst outlook for Lyft. With 19 buy ratings and four hold ratings, the consensus works out at a Strong Buy. And the average analyst price target works out at $76 (63% upside potential).

Five-star Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju is particularly enthusiastic about Lyft’s prospects. Following stellar second quarter earnings, the analyst edged up his price target $1 to $96. That indicates 106% upside potential from current levels. With beat and raise results, Lyft reported better-than-expected revenue growth due to strong Active Riders additions and revenue per active rider growth.

“Updated guidance parameters for FY19 has our Adj EBITDA loss estimates for this year and next contracting by 28% and 6% respectively – more importantly this brings forward the anticipated swing to breakeven and should raise Street conviction levels on the path to profitability” cheers Ju.

He cites three key reasons for his bullish approach on the stock: 1) a large, fragmented, and under-penetrated addressable market of $745 billion; 2) autonomous offers optionality for earlier entry to steeper part of adoption S-curve for ride share; and 3) upside potential to price target. Get the LYFT Stock Research Report.

Stocks to Buy: Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

If you are looking for an intriguing cannabis play with big upside potential, look no further. Based in Chicago, Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company with current retail operations in seven states which have legalized marijuana for medical use.

The company has just snapped up assets from Las Vegas-based seed-to-sale cannabis company Tryke Companies for a cool $282.5 million. The assets include six Reef Dispensary locations in Nevada and Arizona, expanded licensed cultivation and process capacity in Las Vegas and Phoenix and entry into the Utah market.

Note that Nevada is one of the largest and fastest-growing cannabis markets in the U.S. with 2019 sales estimates of up to $940 million. As Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell comments, “With significant in-state populations and tourist traffic, Nevada and Arizona were key near-term targets for expansion.”

Following the announcement, Echelon Wealth Partners’ Matthew Pallotta reiterated his Cresco Buy rating. He expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2020 and writes “In total the two Las Vegas locations generated $49 million of revenue last year, roughly ~$25 million per location. These would rank amongst the most productive retail assets we have seen sales data for in the US.”

Encouragingly, all seven analysts polled on the stock rate CRLBF a Strong Buy. And — the best part — the average analyst price target stands at $17.42 (135% upside potential). Get the CRLBF Stock Research Report.

Amarin (AMRN)

Alongside Sarepta, Citi Bank recently highlighted Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) as one of its top five small biotech stocks to buy now. Given Amarin’s huge potential that really isn’t so surprising. The Ireland-based biotech is currently pioneering a fish oil revelation. Its Vascepa drug — a purified fish oil derivative — is the first and only prescription EPA treatment approved by the FDA to lower very high triglycerides (without raising bad cholesterol).

And now Amarin is on the brink of another extremely lucrative development. The company recently submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA for Vascepa’s ability to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events. The next event on the calendar is the adcom advisory meeting on Nov. 14. Luckily Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila is bullish into the event. He believes it sets the company up for a Vascepa sNDA approval later this year or early 2020.

“Management notes that possible expanded label approval positions Vascepa as the first prescription therapy to treat underlying cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol management” comments HC Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein. “This potentially broadens the scope of CV patients in the US from millions to tens of millions, transcending Vascepa’s current triglyceride reduction label for SHTG patients.” Fein has a $51 price target on the stock (suggesting 201% upside potential!).

With seven buy recent buy ratings, AMRN also boasts a Strong Buy consensus. These analysts, on average, see the stock surging 104% to $35. Get the AMRN Stock Research Report.

TipRanks offers investors the latest insight into eight different sectors by tracking the activity of over 5,000 Wall Street analysts. As of this writing, Harriet Lefton did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.