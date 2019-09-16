Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Arcade Launches Early for Some

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Arcade launching early. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Arcade Launch: Apple Arcade is launching early for some users, reports MacRumors. This makes it so that certain users are able to sign up for the game subscription service head of its official launch this Thursday. As a result, we now know all of the games that are included with the service. It’s also worth noting that AAPL intends to add more games to the service over time. Subscribers will pay $4.99 a month for the Arcade service.

iPhone 11 Orders: The first iPhone 11 orders are starting to ship to customers, 9to5Mac notes. If all goes well, these new smartphones will be making it to customers in time for the official launch this Friday. It’s also possible that some customers may get their iPhone 11 early. If this happens, we may get a better look at the newest Apple smartphone ahead of its official release.

iPhone Launch: A new report claims that Apple’s iPhone 11 is off to a good start, reports AppleInsider. This report claims that the tech company is going to sell 75 million smartphones this year. The report comes from analyst Ming Chi Kuo and is based off of sell out times for the devices in the first 72 hours after preorders went live. Kuo notes that there has been strong demand in the U.S. and China for the iPhone 11 line.

