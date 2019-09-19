Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 Launches Today

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 13 coming out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iOS 13 Launch: Owners of a device compatible with iOS 13 can now upgrade to the new mobile operating system, reports MaRumors. The update is free to download and brings with it several news features. One of the biggest changes that Apple fans are sure to love is in the inclusion of Dark Mode. This allows them to switch away from those white backgrounds for a darker color scheme that works better at night. Several other apps, such as Find My, Photos and Maps also get new features in iOS 13.

iOS 13.1 Release Date: Apple is planning to bring iOS 13.1 to users sooner than expected, 9to5Mac. The tech company says that it will now be dropping this update on Sept. 24. It was previously aiming to release it on Sept. 30. This will also have iPadOS 13.1 coming out on the same day. AAPL is able to put this update out so quickly after the launch of iOS 13 because it started beta testing it before iOS 13 even came out.

Arcade Launch: Anyone owning a device with iOS 13 can now sign up for Apple Arcade, reports AppleInsider. This new subscription service allows customers to play a variety of games for a monthly fee. There’s currently a one-month free trial available and it costs $4.99 each month after this. The Arcade will also be coming to iPadOS 13 and tvOS devices later this month.

